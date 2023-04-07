Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $555,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.