Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,617 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

EQT Trading Down 1.5 %

EQT opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.16. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.