Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 868 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,671,000 after acquiring an additional 834,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,072,000 after acquiring an additional 699,534 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 616,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Insider Activity

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.