Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,812. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $38.52.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

