Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after buying an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 147,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 140,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after buying an additional 129,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUS opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.