Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 237.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,383,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $70.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

