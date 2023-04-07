Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

ATO opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

