Inspire Investing LLC Sells 362 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $209.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

