Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VLO opened at $132.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.30.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

