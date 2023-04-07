Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

