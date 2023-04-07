International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 167.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 167.80 ($2.08).

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 149.15 ($1.85) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.82. The stock has a market cap of £7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,983.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.