Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 411,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 297,628 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.95.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 566,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.