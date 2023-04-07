Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 411,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 297,628 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.95.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
