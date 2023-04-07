Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 411,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 297,628 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.95.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

