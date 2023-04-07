Investors Buy High Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Put Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 39,602 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 463% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,035 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,645 shares of company stock worth $7,538,012. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

