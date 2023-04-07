Investors Purchase High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 688,264 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341,273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 296,034 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Get Rating

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

