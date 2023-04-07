Investors Purchase High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 688,264 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341,273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 296,034 shares in the last quarter.
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
