Investors Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.
NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.84.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.0% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 187.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 138,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
