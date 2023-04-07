Investors Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.0% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 187.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 138,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kirkland’s

Several research firms have issued reports on KIRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

