IQE (LON:IQE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.50

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.31), with a volume of 2987510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.30 ($0.33).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a market capitalization of £199.63 million, a P/E ratio of -620.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.65.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

