iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Position Increased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $111.65.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

