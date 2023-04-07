iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $352,468,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.57. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $452.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.