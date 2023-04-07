iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 822,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 637,760 shares.The stock last traded at $20.19 and had previously closed at $20.20.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at $23,421,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 900,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

