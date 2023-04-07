iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $242.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $274.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

