iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $138.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $156.78.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

