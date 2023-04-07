iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.