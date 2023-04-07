Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $112.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

