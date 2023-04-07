Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $34.88.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

