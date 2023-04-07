Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.03. 5,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 118,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JANX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.