Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.03. 5,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 118,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JANX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

