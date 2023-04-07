Jefferies Financial Group Comments on International Paper’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for International Paper in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

IP opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

