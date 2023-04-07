Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.17. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

Teck Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after buying an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

