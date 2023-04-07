Johanne Choinière Sells 8,482 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$82.26 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$64.79 and a 12 month high of C$85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.92. The company has a market cap of C$23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on DOL shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.67.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

