JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 940

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 952 ($11.82) to GBX 940 ($11.67) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.69) to GBX 625 ($7.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 724.67 ($9.00).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Performance

LON:DRX opened at GBX 616.20 ($7.65) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 627.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,081.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Drax Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Drax Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,500.00%.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.57), for a total value of £233,394.80 ($289,859.41). In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($49,396.77). Also, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($289,859.41). 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.