KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $23.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

KE Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in KE by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 53,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

