KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $23.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.
BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
KE Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.