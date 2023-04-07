Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Target Price to $58.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.80.
Triumph Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ TFIN opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.78 per share, with a total value of $132,622.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
