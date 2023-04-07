Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Target Price to $58.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Research analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.78 per share, with a total value of $132,622.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

