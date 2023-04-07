Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 38,383 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 38,383 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $556,553.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 761,698 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,621. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

