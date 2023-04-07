Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.02, but opened at $31.83. Kinetik shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 31,267 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $118,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 472,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,841.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Kinetik Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

See Also

