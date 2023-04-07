KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,935,000 after acquiring an additional 102,495 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,206,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 931,519 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

