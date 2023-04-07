KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $49.31 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.