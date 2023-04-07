KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $374.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

