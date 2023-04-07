Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.30, but opened at $72.05. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 118,175 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Kura Sushi USA’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $784,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 70,577 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $606,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth $248,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a PE ratio of -346.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

