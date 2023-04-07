Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $18.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

