Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 75,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.84 and its 200 day moving average is $210.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

