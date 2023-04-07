Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.41

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.41 and last traded at $59.48, with a volume of 22638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,661.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.