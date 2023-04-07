Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.41

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.41 and last traded at $59.48, with a volume of 22638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 161,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 244,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.