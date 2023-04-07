Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,632 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of Lamb Weston worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

