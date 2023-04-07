Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Up 3%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.58. 27,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 131,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

