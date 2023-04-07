Leo Quinn Sells 74,401 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Leo Quinn sold 74,401 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.63), for a total value of £277,515.73 ($344,654.41).

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 358.20 ($4.45) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.74. Balfour Beatty plc has a twelve month low of GBX 232.60 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 380.10 ($4.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 716.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.