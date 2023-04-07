Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 48,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 100,462 shares.The stock last traded at $130.01 and had previously closed at $133.81.

The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 33.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.7% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 133,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 54.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.89.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

