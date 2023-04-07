Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 204,000 shares of company stock worth $65,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.