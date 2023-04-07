Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) President Sells $12,081.30 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) President Brian C. Cook sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $12,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,106,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Local Bounti Stock Down 7.1 %

Local Bounti stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the third quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Local Bounti by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Local Bounti

Several research firms have recently commented on LOCL. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

