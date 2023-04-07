Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) President Sells $12,081.30 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) President Brian C. Cook sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $12,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,106,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Local Bounti Stock Down 7.1 %
Local Bounti stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the third quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Local Bounti by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
