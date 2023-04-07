Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of LITE stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $68,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,405,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.