Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lumentum by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,700,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

